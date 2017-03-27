By Lloyd Bravo / @lloydbravo

Director of LBCC’s Lifetime Learning Senior Center, Theresa Brunella, said, it “is a program that provides classes, lectures and tours for older adults.”

Located on the PCC campus in FF-108, the learning center offers non-credited classes ranging in price from $30 to $50 a class as well as a plethora of subjects to study including music, world affairs, and Tai Chi. “Right now we have approximately three hundred students that are taking classes,” said Brunella.

The learning center also offers tours at an additional price around Southern California exploring many facets of historic and artistic culture. Students are taken to art museum, theatrical performances and dining experiences. “We have done eight tours this semester and we have about fifty people attend each time,” said Brunella.”

Nevertheless, the learning center is not an actual senior center. Brunella said,” a true senior center is where seniors can gather anytime during the day, but we are little more structured.”

Carol Shettlesworth, 62, is a human services major and part-time secretary at the learning center has structured her career around the learning center. “ When I first came back to school I wanted to study drug and alcohol counseling, but I have changed to studying gerontology because of this place,” Shettlesworth said about her own experiences at the learning center.

Kara Nelson, 80, is a lifetime learning student who started to attend classes last September. Nelson explains that her neighbor of thirty years brought her to LBCC. “She would go to all these neat classes and field trips and she really encouraged me to with her to the learning center.”

In 2018, the Lifetime Learning Senior Center will relocate in the QQ buildings and offer a state-of-the-art computer area and a hundred and sixty people auditorium. “It is going to be fantastic,” said Brunella, “We will no longer be the area where all the old stuff gets dumped off,” regarding the furniture.

The Lifetime Learning Center helps older adults live healthier and more active lives. “It is about being engaged mentally, physically and socially,” said Brunella. She added by saying, “I am really proud to have so many seniors that appreciate what LBCC has to offer.”