This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Story by Darlene Maes and Lissette Mendoza/Viking News/@Dawrlean/@Chingonapicosa/

The Shrine Auditorium was filled with over 2,000 listeners on Saturday, March 11, for the seventh annual Skanking Reggae Festival.

Guests ranging in age from 16 to 35 filled the auditorium in Los Angeles in the late afternoon. College students were among the crowd attending the festival. The room was filled with the Latino culture of fashion with modern twists. Men were wearing greased back hair, newsboy caps, lucha libre masks and women wore floral pieces in their pachuca-style pompadoured hair, crop tops and eyeliner makeup.

The opening band called Blanco y Negro filled the hall on stage one with the sounds of the SoCal ska joined with their own latin twists. According to dictionary.com, ska music is defined as “a modern style of vocalized Jamaican popular music, which emerged in the 1950s as a blend of African-Jamaican folk music, American rhythm and blues, and jazz-like horn riffs on the offbeat.”

During her time at the festival, Nicole Merito, 21, a former LBCC student discussed what the importance of music and sharing it at LBCC: “I think that LBCC supporting local bands and artists would be beneficial to students and music listeners as a form of stress release and encouraging students to socialize with their peers at rather than just keeping to themselves.”

Merito details the significance of having cultures showcased more on campus. She said, “I think it’s very important to have Latino culture and all type of cultures showcased throughout LBCC to form a sense of unity, community and inclusivity to show that regardless of your culture or religion everyone will be welcoming and not discriminate against others because of where they come from.”

Mani Dominguez, 22, a music education major and enrolled in the applied music program at LBCC, discussed the benefits of showcasing music. He said, “I think it would be cool for us and for the school to just get some random entertainment for the student body. Some students are too busy to go out to any shows, this could be something nice, like a band showcase.”

As an active musician, Dominguez perceives opportunities for his band at LAC. “I really want to bring my band to campus, I still have contacts with the music program that put on performances like with the jazz groups, sometimes there were open mic performances and stuff too.” Dominguez added, “An ideal place for potential performances would be in the Viking Food Court. We wanna play a set during the lunch hour, inside the cafeteria would be cool where the little stage is.”

Genres all throughout the music scene would be showcased at the desire of who wishes to perform and gain exposure. According to Merito, “I’d also enjoy seeing traditional ska, reggae, and rocksteady bands perform. I feel that they don’t get the exposure they deserve and I’d really love to see how others react to those sounds.”