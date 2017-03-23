Story by Jaycob Martinez/Viking/Staff

A girl who transitioned to boy, won the girls’ Texas wrestling state championship after not being allowed to wrestle with boys. To bring awareness to transgender in sports, LBCC students talked about their feelings toward the issue.

Eric Delatorre, 21, an engineering major, said, “Being an athlete in high school taught me about team. If someone was a girl once and is now a boy on the boys’ team, I would accept them for who they are.”

The issue is likely to arise in other states and schools, Delatorre said. “It is our job to take responsibility and be mature since times are changing. I hope that LBCC or any other college gets a transgender who was once a girl who tries out for football,” He added.

After being informed of the issue in Texas, Kimberly Ariciaga, 20, an undeclared major, said, “It’s frustrating as a spectator to observe such discrimination in a game of sport where talent rather than gender should be sought after.”

“Gender should not be cut off from a game of sport and when it comes to locker room sharing,” Ariciaga said, “We should keep in mind the safety of transgender people by providing them privacy during their transition if more transgender go into sport.”

Gabriel Gonzalez, 20, a criminal justice major, said, “I think people and examples of the state of Texas are so hesitant of transgender people, because they do not want young people looking up to athletes like that. If there was a transgender person who happened to be the next Tom Brady or Kobe Bryant, that would probably change things I feel, but how would we know if transgenders are being shunned.”

According to the Transgender Law Center, there are currently no laws regarding sports and discrimination against transgender people.