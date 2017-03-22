With the meet at San Diego University on Thursday, March 24, the Women’s track and field team has been practicing, team members are trying to improve their lap time.

Freshman thrower Nicole Ramirez, says, “My favorite thing about track and field is getting to be with my teammates. It’s also an outlet where I can let off steam and the coach influences me to be the best I can be.”

Coach Karen Vigilant said, “I am looking for them to finish well this season.” “They’re starting off slowly, but I want them to go out and compete.”

Freshman sprinter Seayanna Crawford says, “My favorite thing about track and field is getting to run my hardest and winning.”

According to the LBCC athletics website, “The men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to Los Angeles to compete in the Occidental Distance Carnival Spring Break Classic on March 11. Long Beach competed well by stringing together some quality finishes in the classic.”