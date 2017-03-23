Story and photo by Adrian Arvizu/Viking/@adrian7192
Authorities announced a $5,000 reward on Tuesday, March 21, for any information on the whereabouts of Antowan Parker, Jr., 27, the suspect in the fatal shooting of 31-year old LBCC nursing student Kenia Buckner, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department.
Debbie Buckner, Kenia Buckner’s mother, gave an emotional statement at 10:15 a.m. in the main office of the Los Angeles Sheriffs Department Homicide Bureau in Monterey Park.
“Please turn him,” Buckner’s mother said, as she tearfully addressed the suspect’s family and friends. “This is unfair we are just looking for justice, please.”
Alongside her mother, Kenia’s older sister said, “Whoever is hiding him or if he is hiding, have a conscious and turn him in so we can have closure.”
Lieutenant Steve Jauch led the press conference said, “The suspect shot Kenia in front of her mother and child then proceeded to leave the crime scene on foot.”
After two months, L.A. Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau hopes to reach local communities to get any leads on the suspect.
Bellflower mayor Dan Koops said, “We brought this upon us to help and do the best we could. We feel confident that the reward will help bring an arrest and a conviction.”
According to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, police have been searching for Parker since he allegedly shot Buckner in her home on Jan. 16. Parker, is the father of her 3 children, a five year-old daughter and two ten-year-old twins. Buckner’s mother and 10-year old son were present when Parker allegedly shot Buckner multiple times with a handgun, according to investigators. Authorities report they have yet to recover the weapon.
Parker has remained at large for two months now. He is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities describe him as 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing 230 lbs, brown eyes, dreadlocks and a tattoo saying “Kenia” across his neck.
Anyone with information, on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.