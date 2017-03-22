Story and photo by Brigid McLaughlin

The LBCC P Building ground-breaking ceremony began Wednesday, March 8, at noon at the LAC with trustees and Acting President Ann-Marie Gabel giving their farewells to the building that was the first to open at the college in 1936.

At the ceremony, Brian You, 25, administration of justice major and representative of Student Life said, “It was a historical building. I think it’s great that they’re modernizing.”

Building P, originally designed by Kirtland Cutter, features a terracotta roof, wooden doors and ornamental iron fixtures that adorn the outside, which set the tone for the rest of the architecture on campus.

The renovations will cost $8.7 million, part of the $616 million Measure E Bond allotted to LBCC for renovations at the PCC and LAC. The building will keep the same 16,016-square-footage, but will include new projectors, motorized screens, and updated lighting and air conditioning.

While the outside of the building will look the same, the inside will be completely renovated, aside from two historical rooms, P104, a nearly all wooden classroom, and P110, the building’s old theater room that will only receive a minor face-lift.

According to the LBCC website, the renovated building will provide students and teachers with five new classrooms, one computer lab, a multi-purpose room and a digital newsroom for the Viking News, two meeting rooms and 12 offices. It will be upgraded to meet current building codes, including accessibility to disabled students, seismic structural and fire-alarm upgrades.

Building P also will receive upgrades to the audio-visual and information technology systems, including motorized screens and projectors that easily link to various devices. The courtyard will be reconfigured, with a new stage built for outdoor events.

“It’s been in the works for a long time,” said Jeff Wheeler, an English professor whose office once sat in the old building. Wheeler, an expert on the building, mentioned that the renovation is minor compared to other projects at LBCC.

Trustee Sunny Zia said, “It’s exciting for our students to have a newly renovated building with better technology.”

Building P is home to the English Department’s composition, creative writing, journalism and literature programs is set to reopen in Fall 2018.

For a history on the building and more go to https://pbuilding.wordpress.com/