Story by Adrian Arvizu / Staff / Twitter @adrian7192

The South Coast Conference play continues for the Viking softball team after LBCC was shut out by El Camino, 9-0 on Tuesday, March 14.

The Vikings beat Los Angeles Harbor, 8-0, improving their record to 12-11 and 2-1 in conference play.

Vanessa Montanez, starting pitcher and freshman said, “We treat every game the same and play with a lot of energy.”

Pitching a shutout in the first two innings of the game, Montanez said she was confident in her teammates to score runs.

The Viking offense scored eight times against Los Angeles Harbor in the second and third innings. The Viking’s clutch batter, sophomore utility player Denise Flores, said, “I felt comfortable at the plate, I was able to stay composed and drive the ball.”

The bullpen was able to hold onto the shutout. Sophomore pitcher Annisa Hamilton, said, “We were ahead by a lot, but I always show up to give my teammates an assist.” Hamilton said she was aiming for four strikeouts, but was satisfied with three.

Freshman pitcher Savannah Gonzales shut the door in the fifth inning and said, “I was able to come into the game really confidently and it helps that I have a strong defense behind me.”

Coach Megan Martinez said, “We have a lot of young players, but when we have confidence going into the game, it helps our offense.”

The Vikings are have a record of 13-12, with their next performance at ECC Compton on March 21 at 3:00 p.m.