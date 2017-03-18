Story and photo by Sienna Thomas

The men’s swimming and diving team won by a long shot against Rio Hondo, 225-44. They also won against Pasadena, 134.5-124.5, during their meet on Friday, March 17 at the LAC Viking aquatic center.

Freshmen Carl Matthews talked about the importance of encouragement during the meets when a teammate falls behind. Matthews said, “It’s important to support each other and to have that energy there. At least one teammate was behind in each round, so seeing or hearing the cheers and energy from your team helps.”

Coach Chris Oeding said he was pleased with how the guys responded to outlast Pasadena in the last event.‘“It was tied up and came up to the last leg of the relay. They swam well and finished strong,” he said.

The next conference will be held at El Camino College Friday, March 24 at 12:30 p.m. against LA Trade Tech and El Camino College.