Story and photo by Adrian Arvizu

Conference play continues for the the Vikings softball team, after falling short to El Camino. The Vikings blowout L.A. 8-0 improving their record to 12-11 and 2-1 in conference play.

Starting Pitcher, Freshman Vanessa Montanez said, “We treat every game the same, and play with a lot of energy.” Pitching a shutout in the first two innings of the game, Montanez said she was confident in her teammates to put up runs.

The Vikings offense scored 8 runs off of L.A. Harbor in the second and third inning. The Vikings big bat, Sophomore utility player Denise Flores said, “ I felt comfortable at the plate, and i was able to stay composed and drive the ball.”

The bullpen was able to hold onto the shutout, sophomore pitcher Annisa Hamilton said, “ We were head by a lot, but I always show up to give my teammates a win.” Hamilton says she was aiming for four strikeouts, but was satisfied with the three.

Freshman Pitcher Savannah Gonzalez, shut the door in the fifth said, “I was able to come into the game really confident and it helps that I have a strong defense behind me”

Coach Megan Martinez said, “We have a lot of young players, when we have confidence going into the game it helps our offense.

The Vikings are in midseason, they play Santiago Canyon on Saturday, Mar. 18 at 11:00am.