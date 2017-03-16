Story and photo by Brigid Mclaughlin

Men’s Intramural Softball has gone off without a hitch, starting in early march, the games as usual are filled with rivalry among students and spirited fun on the field.

Any student with a college services card are able to play, with eight players per team and 6 players minimum.

Tim boore a player on the team said, “the other team demolished us.” The score on Thursday, March 9, was 9-0, with Tong Red taking the win. Tong Red has are tied one and one with wins and losses so far in the season.

Next match is Thursday, March 23 at noon on the northeast soccer field.