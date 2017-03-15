LBCC theatre arts program will be showcasing the Shakespearean comedy “Taming of the Shrew” from Thursday, March 9 to Saturday, April 1.

Mortensen will direct his 46th Shakespearean play.

The play follows its two leads, Katherine and Petruchio, played by Dani Ponce and Diontae Simpson.

On playing the part of Katherine, Ponce, 23, a theatre major, said, “I fell in love with the character of Kate. I wasn’t originally going for Kate, but after reading more into it, I fell in love.”

Playing the lead of Petruchio, Simpson, 21, a theatre and English major, said, “I knew I had to go for the part of Petruchio because I know I wouldn’t get the part in the professional world.”

Veteran director Mortensen set the play in 1870’s Monterey.

Mortensen said, “It’s a fun period, it works to a great effect, some Shakespeare plays you can play with time, especially with comedies.”

When talking about the different time era, Simpson said, “It was something unique, it was something I didn’t think was possible to do at all.”

Mortensen’s love for Shakespeare can been seen throughout his career at LBCC. Mortensen has directed 86 plays at LBCC, but by far this is his favorite play to direct.

“It’s a great play, one of Shakespeare’s better ones,” Mortensen said.

Production of “Taming of the Shrew” is different for the theatre arts program, as for the first time in four years, the seats in the Auditorium will be accessible for the public to use. Usually the performance is presented farther back on stage while the audience is seated on the stage up close with the cast and crew.

The cast and crew have been prepping since December for opening day. The two leads are especially excited to share one of their favorite moments on stage with the audience. Ponce said, “The ‘whooing’ scene where the two leads first meet is something I look forward to acting out.” Simpson added, “It’s a great scene, a battle of the sexes, a seduction, both characters are flirting and it’s also a negotiation at the same time with intimacy and attraction.”

When talking about his favorite scene in the play, Mortensen said, “The ending, when it all comes together and you get to see your finished product.”

“Taming of the Shrew” has its opening night on Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the Auditorium in the J Building at LAC and will be alternating evenings with “The Twelfth Night.”