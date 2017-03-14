Story by Danny Rivera/Viking/Staff/@DannyRiveraLBCC
The five finalists for the superintendent-president search at LBCC were announced Thursday, Feb. 23.
Meet the candidates:
Dr. Reagan F. Romali
Current president of Harry S. Truman College in Chicago, IL
Former Vice President of business services for Moreno Valley College and Vice President of Administrative services at Los Angeles City College
Was one of three finalists for Superintendent/President search for Southwestern College in 2016
B.A. in English from Rutgers University, M.B.A. from the University of San Diego and a Ph.D. in Education from Walden University, an
Dr. Tod A. Burnett
President of Saddleback College since 2008
Appointed to CA Community Colleges Chancellor’s’ office by then-Gov. Schwarzenegger in 2006
Announced retirement last September, effective June 2017
Bachelor of Arts in political science from University of California, Riverside, and Senior Executives in State and Local Government Certificate from Harvard University, Master of Business Administration from University of Southern California and Education Doctorate in organizational leadership from Pepperdine University
Dr. Otto W.K. Lee
Current president of Los Angeles Harbor College
Served as vice chancellor for instructional services and planning at the San Diego Community College
Current candidate for Ventura County Chancellor
B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from New York University, M.S. in Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), M.B.A. from Pepperdine University, Ed.D. in educational leadership and change from Fielding Graduate University
Marvin Martinez
Current president of East Los Angeles College
Co-developed “GO East LA: a Pathway for College and Career Success,” a program similar to Long Beach College Promise
Graduated from Wilson High School,B.A. in English and a Master of Arts in Urban Planning from UCLA.
Dr. Melinda Nish
Former Superintendent/President of Southwestern Community College District
Resigned in June 2016 amid scandals regarding racial tensions, campus police and college’s possible loss of state accreditation
Currently acting as Special Advisor to Chancellor of Community College of Channel Islands
Candidate for Ventura County Chancellor
B.A. degree in political science and a certificate of international relations from the University of Utah, M.A. degree from the university in economics, studied French language and translation at the University of Nice, France. E.D. at the Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara
A decision on the appointment is expected in March or April. For full bios visit:
http://www.lbcc.edu/PresidentSearch/documents/Finalists%20Announced%20in%20LBCC%20Superintendent-President%20Search.pdf