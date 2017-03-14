Story by Danny Rivera/Viking/Staff/@DannyRiveraLBCC

The five finalists for the superintendent-president search at LBCC were announced Thursday, Feb. 23.

Meet the candidates:



Dr. Reagan F. Romali Dr. Reagan F. Romali

Current president of Harry S. Truman College in Chicago, IL

Former Vice President of business services for Moreno Valley College and Vice President of Administrative services at Los Angeles City College

Was one of three finalists for Superintendent/President search for Southwestern College in 2016

B.A. in English from Rutgers University, M.B.A. from the University of San Diego and a Ph.D. in Education from Walden University, an

Dr. Tod A. Burnett Dr. Tod A. Burnett

President of Saddleback College since 2008

Appointed to CA Community Colleges Chancellor’s’ office by then-Gov. Schwarzenegger in 2006

Announced retirement last September, effective June 2017

Bachelor of Arts in political science from University of California, Riverside, and Senior Executives in State and Local Government Certificate from Harvard University, Master of Business Administration from University of Southern California and Education Doctorate in organizational leadership from Pepperdine University

Dr. Otto W.K. Lee Dr. Otto W.K. Lee

Current president of Los Angeles Harbor College

Served as vice chancellor for instructional services and planning at the San Diego Community College

Current candidate for Ventura County Chancellor

B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from New York University, M.S. in Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), M.B.A. from Pepperdine University, Ed.D. in educational leadership and change from Fielding Graduate University

Marvin Martinez Marvin Martinez

Current president of East Los Angeles College

Co-developed “GO East LA: a Pathway for College and Career Success,” a program similar to Long Beach College Promise

Graduated from Wilson High School,B.A. in English and a Master of Arts in Urban Planning from UCLA.

Dr. Melinda Nish Dr. Melinda Nish

Former Superintendent/President of Southwestern Community College District

Resigned in June 2016 amid scandals regarding racial tensions, campus police and college’s possible loss of state accreditation

Currently acting as Special Advisor to Chancellor of Community College of Channel Islands

Candidate for Ventura County Chancellor

B.A. degree in political science and a certificate of international relations from the University of Utah, M.A. degree from the university in economics, studied French language and translation at the University of Nice, France. E.D. at the Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara

A decision on the appointment is expected in March or April. For full bios visit:

http://www.lbcc.edu/PresidentSearch/documents/Finalists%20Announced%20in%20LBCC%20Superintendent-President%20Search.pdf