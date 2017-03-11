Story and photo by Joshua Avendaño/Viking News/Staffer/@joshua_avendano

Through the generosity of the Campus store and Viking food court, 80 gift cards each worth $5 and have been donated to promote safety and kind acts throughout the school.

The act is to help spread safety awareness and to promote kind acts for everyone.

Alex Gomez, 20, sociology major, said Monday, March 6 “It will bring some good in the community and we get to help one another out.”

The process to receive a gift card involves an on campus police officer or security representative seeing someone doing a good act. Picking up trash, locking a bike properly or not jay-walking they can be a lucky one and receive a gift card.

LBCC Police Lt. Jeff Liberman orchestrated the pay-it-forward to raise awareness of crime activity that can happen on campus and what people can do to prevent it. Liberman said on March 3, “I would like to make this a routine, to work ourselves out of a job. We have low crime. But we cannot stop until we have zero crime. Efforts like this is what brings everyone together.”

Rosie Urias, 21, a criminal justice major, said she is happy with this incentive, saying she believes the program can make a difference. Urias said, “It’s a really good thing, it motivates the students to do good things at the school.”

Dana Heathcott, general manager of the student stores at PCC and LAC helps both campuses throughout the year hoping to make a difference and help lower crime rates. Heathcott said “I love doing this, anything to help out the campus community. I like to donate through the whole year. Little things like clothes and gift cards can go a long way.” With Heathcott’s help, Liberman said he hopes to have the college community doing the right thing all the time and lower crime rates even more.