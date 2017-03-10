Story by Brigid Mcglaughlin/Viking News/@brig_mc

Long Beach has welcomed premium tea cafe, Hojas, to the ever popular Carson street, this Nov. The cafe, while it does offer coffee, specializes in teas which are all sweetened with a coconut-soy based creamer.

In addition to the teas, Hojas has crafted a variety of breakfast, lunch and dessert options including berry tartes, a kale and quinoa sesame salad and chef’s special bagel.

Cynthia Mendez, 25, a nursing major and self-proclaimed Hojas addict said, “It’s a good alternative to coffee, I used to go to Starbucks everyday, but this is better.”

Ryan Castillo, a barista at the shop said “The most popular drinks at the cafe, for hot, the Original House Chai and cold would be the Masala Chai.”

While the shop opened November 11, Castillo said LBCC traffic has most recently been kicking in. Although there are no discounts currently offered for students it serves as a quaint place to work, enjoy tea and talk with friends, not to mention free wi-fi.

Hojas is open Mon.- Fri, 6 a.m.- 9p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.- 9 p.m., closed Sundays and is just a 3 minute walk from LBCC’s liberal arts campus.

In addition to the Long Beach Location there are two others in Wilmington and San Pedro.