Story by Isabelle Cheam/Viking News/@bellybelle_

The Bistro at LBCC’s LAC campus is now open to students, as well as the public for the Spring 2017 semester. Students and people around the neighborhood can make reservations for guaranteed seating in the restaurant, if reservations care not made, 10% of the dining room is always kept open for walk in guests.

The Bistro serves fine dining cuisine, consisting of a three course meal, which includes an appetizer, entree and dessert for $15. The Bistro is run by the LBCC culinary arts students. There is also a bakery next door for a quick stop in-between classes if students don’t have time for a sit-in restaurant. The bakery sells student favorite pastries such as fruit tarts, cream puffs, brownies, and cookies.

They are open Monday-Wednesday between 10:30am-1:30pm. Stop by and check it out, support your fellow viking mates in what they love doing best.