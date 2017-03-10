Story by Fantacie Jackson

With a perfect record of 15-0, women’s beach volleyball swept their opponents. Making it a historical day for LBCC athletics with their inaugural tournament.

The tournament took place Friday, Feb 24 against San Diego City, Orange Coast, and Santa Ana College. This jumped LBCC into the beach volleyball world with a first season led by head coach Misty May-Treanor.

Director of athletics Randy Totorp said, “I am proud that we have successfully added women’s beach volleyball to the great LBCC athletic legacy.” Totorp also said that women’s beach volleyball continues to grow and it is exciting to be a part of the competition.

Only one match of the entire day went to three sets. Freshman Marina Adolpho and sophomore Jessica Kaeka overcame a second-set deficit 21-14. The duo was trailing by nine points but came back to win by 21-18 in the second match against SDCC.

Sophomore Breana Torres and freshman Jordan Diaz dropped the opening set 13-21 but came from behind to win the final two sets against SDCC 21-18. A second set, much like Aldolphos and Kaeka, they also came back and won in set three with a score of 15-8. This happens to be the only set that had a full three.

Freshman duo Mariah Clausen and Valeria Payan came through with a two set win 21-10, 21-13, while freshman Amber Bangma and freshman Fayleen Valdez did exactly the same with 21-14, 21-18. Against Orange Coast according to LBCC athletic website

Freshmen Valeria Payan said, “I’m excited to see how we match up against any college and I hope our next match we will be equally exciting and fun as our last two tournaments.”

The Vikings are on a four game winning streak and are scheduled to play their next game on Friday, March 17. Against San Diego Mesa at 10 a.m.