Story by Jaycob Martinez

Wrestling was offered at LBCC when the college opened in 1927 and the Vikings won a state championship in 1929, but students who wrestled in high school and now are enrolled at LBCC do not get the opportunity to wrestle for the Vikings.

LBCC has a rich history of wrestling. In the Hall of Champions gymnasium at LBCC. Visitors may find banners of wrestling state championships won in the past. Paul Johnson, who was inducted into the Hall of Champions in 2005, won two wrestling state championships. One was 1929 at 158 pounds and the other in 1930 at 165 pounds.

For students who are interested in wrestling at LBCC now, athletic director Randy Totorp said Friday, March 3 in an email, “I would recommend to establish a club through LBCC Student Life. A club is a great place to start interest and establish being organized.”

Students have not taken the initiative to start the club up. The club cannot only be the rebirth of wrestling at LBCC, but it may lead to a reestablishment, Totorp said. He said he did not no why or when it was cut from the athletic program sometime last century.

Totorp said that when a program is cut, it has to do with the inability of substantial interest or budget reductions. Totorp is interested in wrestling at LBCC, but said the college would have to find a way to provide full support of it.

Christian Serpas, a student at LBCC who wrestled at Lakewood High School, said Wednesday, March 1, “I was really hoping that wrestling would be a sport here. It is kind of not fair that wrestling does not get the glory it should. It can give wrestlers who did not meet expectations in high school have another chance at it.”

Serpas went on to say he would be in full support of LBCC starting a wrestling club. “The exposure to it can bring the hype up,” Serpas said.

With the banners that hang in the LBCC Hall of Champions, the start of a wrestling club can possibly provide additional recognition. Wrestling was one of the first sports in the Olympics dating back to B.C. Starting a club will give wrestling another chance at LBCC, Serpas said.