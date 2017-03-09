Story by Denny Han/Staff writer/@Dennyh_

The idea that “history repeats itself” is of no unfamiliarity to experts in that field, as LBCC history professor Melvin Ross reflected upon his past as a Southern Black man living through the civil rights movement and the contemporary struggles of minority Americans in front of the small crowd in V135 on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Starting at noon, the lecture ran for an hour before Ross left to teach his 1 p.m. class, but not before answering a question from audience member Cheyanne Phoenix, 21, a sociology major, who inquired for Ross’s thoughts on the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. Ross responded by encouraging students and teachers in the audience to find and take part in activist movements, to “choose your own battles.”

Phoenix later said her motivation for discussing the pipeline protests stem from her role as a community activist:

“With everything going on, I wanted to help educate our communities. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe have been fighting this since 2014. Being able to live in Los Angeles where there’s such large diversity, I know that it’s my duty as a woman and a native.”

Eric Artiaga, 20, a history major, said, “I think the most interesting part of his lecture was when he talked about how the media had changed the events of what really happened.” Ross told of his experience as a student protester, how news reports gave revisionist accounts of what transpired during a sit-in. University students who had been peacefully occupying the road were forced off by a charging brigade of mounted policemen. News reports later claimed protesters were obstructing the mounted officers from rushing to an emergency.

Vincent Alejandre, 22, a history major, said, “One of the things I found interesting about professor Ross’s lecture was how unified the college students were back then in contrast to many movements today. And it’s even more impressive how they were able to rally up so many people in a time even before cell phones.”

Ross’s lecture is part of the ongoing Know Your Colleague series given by several LBCC professors and was hosted by the History Club as part of its focus on Black History Month. History professor and club sponsor Mary Marki said she started the series in 2014 because she wanted to “create a campus community” and drew inspiration for the format after watching several TED Talks.

The Know Your Colleague series, originally a faculty exclusive event, has since evolved to welcome students in attendance.

A video of Ross’s lecture can be seen here:

The History Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays in T1313 and will be discussing issues Women’s History throughout March.