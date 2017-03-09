Story and photo by Danny Rivera/Viking/Staff/@DannyRiveraLBCC

In a show of support for employees who lost their home and belongings in a New Year’s Day fire, the LBCC theater arts program is donating revenues from their “Cinema Twain” event to help with the family’s expenses.

Greg Mortensen, professor of performing arts and director of the upcoming production of “Taming of the Shrew”, the Aguero family will be receiving close to $1,000 from the program.

“We are just waiting on the ticket company to cut us a check and they’ll be receiving it shortly thereafter,” Mortensen said.

While Mortensen doesn’t know the Agueros personally, he and members of the theater arts program felt inclined to help.

“When we heard about it happening to our family, our LBCC family, we felt it was the right thing to do.”

News of the donation was shocking to Susana Mendez, a 10-year employee of LBCC and daughter of 27-year employee Lucy Aguero, who “had no idea” about the theater program’s donation.

“I was overwhelmed with (the support from) my community, how they outreached to us, because literally, we had nothing,” she said.

The fire began in the early morning of New Year’s Day. Mendez said, the fire started from a faulty light fixture in their living room.

Most of the Aguero family was visiting relatives in Baja California at the time of the fire. Mendez’s sister and her four children, however, had stayed behind in hopes of picking up extra shifts at her new job.

“We tried calling her, but there was no answer for hours,” Mendez said.

“I just started thinking ‘Oh my gosh, the kids were in the house. The firefighters were looking for bodies after they put the fire out.”

Thankfully, Mendez said, her sister had taken the kids to a friend’s house before the fire started and spent the night there.

“Right now, we’re dealing with the aftermath, which is stressful and kind of overwhelming,” Mendez said.

It has especially been hard on the five Aguero children, who range from 2 to 13 years old.

“The kids are having a hard time adjusting,” Mendez said. “They had a hard time with all this rain, because sometimes the kids would go to school with shoes that were still kind of wet from the day before.”

Shortly after the fire, help from LBCC started coming in. John Pope, communications director, said the Human Resources department passed along news of the fire.

“While this was a terrible tragedy, we were glad that the LBCC community could come together and help our colleagues in a small way during this difficult time,” Pope said.

Speaking on behalf of her family, Mendez said they could not express enough gratitude to “the LBCC family.”

“From the bottom of our hearts, we cannot thank you all enough. You have helped us, you have blessed us and it is amazing.”