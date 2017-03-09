Story by Presley Swearingen/Viking News/Staff/@pres711

As LBCC nears its 90th anniversary in September, students and employees see the advancements the school is making, in communicating with its students through social media, introducing a new sport such as beach volleyball, the remodel of the oldest building on campus and offering a wide variety of classes on both campuses.

According to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s office website, in the past 90 years, the number of students has grown from a few hundred to over 27,000.

According to u-s-history.com, “LBCC started its service on the Woodrow Wilson High School campus in 1927. Due to a devastating earthquake in 1933, the school was flattened and classes had to be held in tents and outdoors. Later, in 1935, the college was relocated to its present LAC at Clark Avenue and Carson Street in Long Beach. In 1949, a new wing, the PCC was added on the Pacific Coast Highway between Walnut and Orange streets.”

Virginia Baxter, the president of the Board of Trustees who has worked at LBCC since the 1970s, explained how she has seen LBCC change over the years. On Wednesday, March 1, she said, “As a faculty member, I see the great difference between my lecturing (and students attentively listening) to multimedia presentations today. Faculty need to be much more engaged in keeping the attention of students in their classes. I admire them because I don’t think I could be so creative if I were teaching today.”

“From the physical plant there are many changes both at PCC and LAC. The shift of LAC to south of Carson Street is remarkable. Beverly O’Neill asked me in 1983 to get funding for a walk way from the administration building to Carson Street.

“Besides the two P.E. facilities, there were no other buildings there. Now we have the T and V buildings. At PCC when I taught there in 1972, we shared the campus with Reid Continuation High School. Now the new facilities have brought 21st century technology to that campus and with the new building opening in the Fall, even better space is available. Lastly the student body has become so much more diverse and that is for the better.”

Since the 1920s, LBCC has continued to change and today many students they hope for LBCC to progress. Savanah Hoppes, 19, an English major, said, “One way LBCC can improve in the future is to update the website. There’s usually a lot of either old information or posts that make it difficult for students to find what they need.”

Max McDaniel, 19, a kinesiology major, mentioned how he would like to see the Food Court improve. He said, “The quality of food is just bland and expensive. I want them to put in a small restaurant like McDonalds.”

According to the college website, LBCC plans this year to host a number of events and activities related to the 90th anniversary and to build a web feature focusing on the college’s history.