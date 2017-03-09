Story by Isabelle Cheam/Viking News/Sports editor/@bellybelle_

The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform promoted their message that abortion is an “act of violence” with a large image of an aborted fetus in the LAC quad on Monday, March 6.

Diana Altamirano, 18, an English major, said she is pro-choice. “The picture doesn’t affect me, but other females who have been through the situation, I’m sure is hard to see that image. You don’t know what people have been through.”

Pro-choice means the woman should be able to do what she wants with her body.

Kevin Olivier, the director of operations for the center, said, “We’ve come with photographic evidence that abortion is violence.”

The Center is a 5013c non-profit organization. Oliver has been with the program for five years. He wears a GoPro camera on his chest for security purposes, he said during previous events students have yelled, threatened and thrown things at him.

Oliver said some people say positive things about the organization and said it woke them up and informed them on what really is going on.

The organization goes out to 20 Community Colleges and universities every semester. This Spring is their second time attending LBCC. While Oliver informed students about abortions, he asked them “Is killing a human being the solution? There has to be other options for unplanned pregnancies. There are about 3,000 abortions a day. It’s a massive kill.”

Fabian Najera, 20, a computer-science major, said he is against abortion, but it also depends on the situation that they are in deciding whether to keep the baby.

Olivier repeatedly listed many options women can choose for unplanned pregnancies. “Adoption is wonderful. There are many people who want to adopt kids. There are also 2,500 clinics that help with unplanned pregnancies and also help with funding.”

Kevin Torres, 23, a nursing major, snapchatted the abortion board. “Abortion is something people don’t want to talk about, but it’s reality. The fact that the board is visible in the middle of campus, it’s a visual and you can actually see the fetus.”