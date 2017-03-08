Story and photo by Darlene Maes/Staffer/@dawrlean

With the end of Black History Month, PCC provided a free showing of “12 Years a Slave” for students and the public on Friday, March 3, at PCC with a food truck.

Associated Student Body adviser Derek Oriee, Cultural Affairs hosted this event to close out Black History Month. By having the support from the Student Council and Union, the idea to show a film with historical value was possible.

Serena Grumbs, 20, an undecided major, discussed the importance of having movies like “12 Years a Slave” to be shown. “To be able to see this is great. It is the right time and it shows Black history. Where Blacks came from and show how far they have been,” Grumbs said.

The reaction to the film was educational and left a mark on the audience. Grumbs said, “It was actually pretty inspiring. To see history and what they went through and how they had to fight for their life.”

Although the information of the event was posted on fliers and available at LAC, PCC and Long Beach Nordic Sync, many did not attend. About 15 audience members attended the screening some students and employees to show support for Cultural Affairs Committee. With the outcome of audience members, reasons as to why puzzled students.

Kalon Perdim, 19, a dance major, said, “If more posts were made on social media or even more fliers that could have helped.” Grumbs commented how she heard of the event. Grumbs said, “I hang out at the Student Union, that’s how I heard. Not all student are on Nordic Sync, but if they took the time to notice fliers then maybe more people would have shown up.”

Despite the turnout, students remained for the film. Wayne Bergman, Vice-President for ASB, said, “I am supporting them for what they need. We are happy to provide an opportunity to show a movie that has a relevant impact on our history and culture.” Ryan Nelson-Langley, LBCC alumni, said, “I was on ASB when I attended LBCC. We need to support it more. The movies shown are only educational and beneficial to students.”

The idea of having movies shown regularly at the PCC could be possible in the future. Although the showing of “12 Years a Slave” was to close out Black History Month, Oriee said, “As for Cultural Affairs, we aren’t planning any. But the Black student Union may be sponsoring a few.”

The chance to watch a film on campus for free is encouraged for students. Grumbs said, “I wouldn’t mind staying on Fridays to watch a movie. I am already on campus and it gives me a chance to see something I never watched.”

Predim said, “Yes, if movies were shown on Friday it would be cool. Students get a chance to see movies they didn’t watch in theaters. Some students can’t afford to go to the movies and gives them a chance to see something they missed.”

As a former student and part of ASB, Nelson-Langley said, “We should start doing this more often. The ASB Cabinet should encourage this because it is beneficial to PCC and can even have the public attend.”