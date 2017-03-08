Story by Germain Rodriguez, Photo by Patricia Miramontes

An Ash Wednesday Mass was hosted in T1200 room at LBCC’s LAC by the Library Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce and students and community members showed up early for confession on March 1.

The ceremony gave the LBCC community an opportunity to participate in Ash Wednesday without having to miss class or work. The event started with confessions from 11:15 a.m. to noon followed by Mass from noon-1 p.m. with the distribution of ashes happening throughout the event.

Dele Ladejobi, a full-time librarian at LBCC, helped start the tradition of Ash Wednesday at LBCC when she was the club adviser for the “Be the Change” Catholic Club. While the club is no longer officially chartered with the college, members still continue the tradition of hosting the event.

Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, which is the season when Christians prepare for the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, which falls on April 16 this year. Lent also is also the beginning of 40 days of fasting even though it normally occurs 46 days before Easter. It is an event that is generally observed by most Christians and especially Catholic’s.

The ashes come from palm trees dedicated on Palm Sunday from the previous year. They are placed on the foreheads of participants as a symbolic reminder of human mortality and as a sign of mourning and repentance to God.

The Rev. Brian Dorian from St. Anthony Catholic Church in Long Beach donated his time to help help guide the event.

When discussing the event, Ladejobi said, “I enjoy coordinating and continuing this tradition at LBCC because everyone benefits from having a Mass conveniently located on campus.” “We are very grateful to the St. Anthony parish priests and nuns for accommodating us by devoting their time and effort to make this event a success.”