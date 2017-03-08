Story by Joshua Avendaño

On Monday Feb. 27, an unknown suspect broke into the bakery area and stole an iPad belonging to the culinary arts department, located near the V building at the Liberal Arts campus at LBCC. Nothing else was reported lost or stolen.

Upon hearing the news of the break-in, Thomas Harlin, 22, a dance major said he plans to carry less and keep his belongings close to him. On Thursday March 2, Harlin said, “I will take with me what I actually need for the day and I will triple check to make sure that my car is locked.”

Juila Chea, 20, an accounting major, said on Friday March 3, “I didn’t know this crime happened or that we even had a bakery.” She plans to take special care of her belongings. “I will be keeping my belongings close and in sight,” Chea said.

When asked about the theft, Lieutenant Jeff Liberman on Tuesday, February 28 said, “It’s been a slow week here. The only thing reported is the break in and it’s currently under investigation. If anyone has any info that can lead us to catching the suspect please don’t hesitate to call.”

With crimes rates being low this year, Liberman encourages everyone to keep safe and be aware of your surroundings as well as your belongings.

If anyone at the college (students, teachers, and faculty) have any information about the suspect, Liberman asks that you call the city college police at (562) 435-6711.