Story and photo by Sienna Thomas/Viking News/@sienna__thomas/

About 25 universities hosted booths with representatives from their colleges to provide LBCC students with information at the PCC for the Spring transfer fair Wednesday March 1.

At each booth, students were encouraged to talk to the representative about possibilities in applying to their school, tours, how to pay for classes and to collect a business card to keep in contact once they are ready to transfer.

Alondra Saucedo, 19, a nursing major, decided to attend LBCC straight after high school because of cost and location: “I had an idea of what I wanted to do, but I didn’t want to change my mind at a more expensive school.”

California State University Fullerton, Grand Canyon University and Azusa Pacific University were among the booths Saucedo visited Wednesday. She showed interest in Grand Canyon University because the private university flies out students who meet the minimum requirements for a transfer tour of the campus.

Saucedo said she preferred events at the PCC because, “You get 1-on1 time and more info because it’s not as busy.”

Arturo Martinez, 20, an accounting major, came to the transfer fair because his time at LBCC is almost up. “I feel like I may miss a class that is required and doesn’t want to risk not being accepted,” Martinez said. He saw the fair as an opportunity to speak to someone from Cal State Fullerton and Cal State Long Beach because he said he is aiming for to transfer in Spring or Fall of 2018.

Transfer Coordinator Ruben Page said students always tell him they get so many emails from LBCC. Students are asked to sign up for what he referred to them as email blasts. “Whenever I receive emails about a college they’re interested in, I email students with all of the school’s information, such as dates for tours,” Page said.

“When you transfer you can say leave us alone now and a thank you would be nice too,” Page said regarding students concerns about the excessive emails they receive from LBCC.

Two transfer fairs are sponsored at LBCC each year. The first one at the PCC in the Spring and the second at the LAC in the Fall.