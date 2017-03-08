Story by Danny Rivera/vikingnews

After coming up short against Chaffey, Vikings closed out Santa Barbara with a score of (6-0), LBCC Softball chances of playoffs in May expands.

Sophomore utility player Daisy Velasquez said “I think we’ll look good this season with a win against Cerritos and Mt. Sac,”, Being a crosstown rival, Cerritos is historically known for having a lot of big bats on their squad. “But we’ve got big bats too,” said Velasquez.

The Vikings’ record is 9-8 but their home record of 5-1 is a point of pride according to head coach Megan Martinez.

Martinez said, “We take a lot of pride in protecting our house, that and the non-conference games have helped our freshman players learn what playing Long Beach softball is all about.”

Alissa Cienfuegos, freshmen rotating pitchers in the lineup, used the first half of the season to familiarize herself with her teammates, who she sees “as like a family.”

When asked about the upcoming schedule, Cienfuegos is optimistic about her job on the mound. “I think there’s always things you think about, with changing your game around,” she said. “But for me, I just go in expecting the best for myself and trusting my team.”

Cienfuegos and her teammates start their push for the playoffs against Cerritos at home Thursday, March 9.