Story and photo by Germain Rodriguez/Viking

After a short 3-set game LBCC men’s volleyball team beat the Antelope Marauders scoring 25-10 in the first set, 25-12 in the second and 25-9 in the last. On Wednesday March 1, which pushed Vikings to a four game winning streak.

Cyrus Fa’alogo, freshman outside hitter started off with 9 kills in the opening two sets. Head Coach Jonathan Charette, said, “We are just trying to get better in every match, Every day in practice and every set, just focusing on getting better.” According to viking athletics.

Sophomore outside hitter Taylor Dorr, came in with 7 kills in two sets. The Primary setter, sophomore Gary Trejo had a total of 16 assists. While setter sophomore Jayce Ashment backed him with nine assists and finishing off with a drop shot kill.

LBCC men’s squad has 2 more games in the regular season and will start their conference on March 17 and Charette has no problem with depending on his bench to come through for the team.

“I had the opportunity to use my bench and those guys have been killing it in practice. I think we are going to need our entire team.”

The Vikings so far have a win-loss record of 7-3 and are scheduled to play their next away game against Fullerton, March 8.