Story and photo by Darlene Maes/Viking

By beating the Mt. San Antonio College Mounties in two conference series games, the Vikings have a win-loss record of 9-6 and earning a 2-0 record in conference contending games.

Assistant coach, Vinnie Chavez said, “Our non conference schedule arranged by coach Crooks made it difficult but by playing against tough teams like Orange Coast College, it helped us get prepared.” During the off time of these games, the team remains focused and prepared during their practices.

Val Stammler, freshman outfielder and pitcher, said “By playing against these other teams, it shows us how we compete and rank among them.” Holding a 2-0 win-loss record of the conference games so far, the Vikings potential for this season is based on how harmonious the team is. Sophomore first baseman, Vincent Byrd II, said, “We are a young team. Everyone is finding themselves and we will have a great season.”

Head coach Casey Crook said, “We will definitely compete in the conference. Our goal is to win the conference and state championship.” The Vikings are scheduled to play away against East Los Angeles College on March 7 at 6 p.m