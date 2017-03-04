Story by Sienna Thomas/Viking News/@sienna__thomas/

While signing up for classes, students may have noticed additional fees added to the total amount due upon payment each semester. In addition to the $46 per unit for residents and $190 per unit for non-residents, it’s mandatory that students pay a $19 health fee as well as a $20 college service card fee. Classes that require additional fees for materials or use of equipment provided by the college say so in course description, notifying students before signing up for class.

The $19 health fee, required by California law, allows students to receive campus health services such as urgent care, pregnancy tests, over-the-counter medication and immunizations.

The $20 fee provides students with a college services sticker that is used to obtain a student ID card that gives students free admission to school athletic events, free shuttle service between the PCC and the LAC, discounts at local restaurants and events as well as eligibility to thousands of dollars in ASB grants and scholarships.

Izri Preciado, 21, a social work major at LBCC, said she utilizes her college services sticker for transportation between both campuses. “I don’t drive, so I use the sticker for semesters when I have classes at both the PCC and LAC.”

In addition to the student benefits, the college services card fee supports The Viking Newspaper, LBCC athletic program, intramural recreational sports, over 50 clubs and organizations sponsored by ASB, ASB sponsored scholarships awarded to LBCC students, annual ASB events including homecoming, Mini-Grand Prix, Spring Sing, art gallery, dance, theater arts, music department including bands, choir, instrumental jazz, vocal jazz, and Viking show band and KLCB/KCTY Radio.

ASB coordinator, Camille Bolton, on Feb 21, said, “The ID card should last each student throughout their time as a Viking. If it gets lost, there is a $5 replacement fee. What is very important to get each semester however, is the college services sticker that goes on the back of that ID card – that’s what keeps you active as a member of the Associated Student Body.”

Students who do not wish to participate in the services provided by the card may visit the cashier’s office and submit a “surrender of benefits” to remove the fee from their account.

Academic Administrative Assistant, Linda Roseth, said on Friday, “Few students that elect not to purchase the student services card and decline the benefits, but most students enjoy the benefits the card offers.”

According to an LBCC fees and costs document, students exempt from the $19 health fee include any student who depends exclusively on prayer for healing in accordance with the teachings of a bona fide religious sect, denomination or organization. Documented evidence of such an affiliation is required.