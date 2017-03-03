Story by Brigid Mclaughlin/Viking News/@brig_mc/

LBCC’s Fitness and Wellness Center at the LAC gained a well deserved $120,000 face-lift over the Summer with new state-of-the-art machines replacing the 19-year-old gym equipment that once serviced the center.

Two classes that are offered in the new gym, include the circuit training and the TBA class that is open Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00am-12:00pm. In order to gain access to the workout equipment, students must sign up for one of the classes.

David Meng, 29, a computer networking major, takes the circuit training class that meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-2:25 p.m., said, “I enjoy the workout and I like what the class offers.”

Available in one or two units, the classes allow students to learn about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. They can utilize the room like they would a gym, training at a time that works best for them and signing in and out of the computer at the end of class. Students must work out 2 hours per week for the 1 unit classes and 4 hours per week for the 2 unit classes during the LAC Fitness and Wellness Center’s hours of operation.

Marvin Miller, fitness and wellness guru, coach and teacher at LBCC for 28 years, teaches circuit training and the fitness and wellness center class with arranged hours, which Miller said is “a great opportunity for the kids because it works around their schedules.”

The room R203 contains everything people might find in a gym, including matrix treadmills, spin machines and muscle-isolation machines for chest, legs and biceps. “Everybody appreciates the improved capability with these machines,” Miller said Wednesday, Feb. 22.

In addition to the new and ready-to-use machines, a staff member with a master’s degree in the fitness field is stationed in the room during all open hours to talk to. “Students can get answers that personal trainers at the gym will charge a lot of money for,” said Miller.

Circuit training starts with a jog around the school with intermittent workouts and then it’s back to the gym for 30 minutes or less of weight training.

Miller said, “The new center welcomes all who are looking to create new healthy habits and increase strength and endurance through the classes.”