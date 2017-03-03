We the women of the editorial, are disgusted by our president, Donald Trump. A man who objectifies women, has referred to women as “Fat, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals”, among other derogatory names, a man who has made sexual comments about his own daughter’s body, we are disgusted by our president.

We are not only disgusted to know that this is how our President acts, but that there are people in our country who support these actions. To know that there are individuals who believe making comments about women are permissible.

A man who in an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews in 2016, stated he was “pro-life” and said he believed “there has to be some form of punishment” for women who have an abortion, We are disgusted by our president.

A man who has notoriously made sexist comments about women, consistently makes verbal attacks and bullies women, We are disgusted by our president.

We the women of the editorial are disappointed by the forty-two percent of women who voted for Donald Trump, even after his infamous “grab her by the (pussy)” video where he bragged about groping and having sex with women.

We the men of the editorial are tired of Trump scapegoating everybody for his own individual and political gain and are amazed that Trump is getting away with saying what he’s saying, and think it’s fascinating that someone could get away with such a divisive, bullshit campaign.

We the men and women of the editorial are disappointed that a man of such vile hate is the representation of our country.