Story and photo by Darlene Maes

After suffering a loss to the Orange Coast College Pirates on the home diamond, the LBCC Vikings redeemed themselves with a win against the West Los Angeles College Cougars. (28)

The Vikings defeated West L.A, 12-3, on Friday night, Feb. 24, obtaining a win to lose record of 6-5. The face-off between the Vikings and Cougars was rescheduled from Feb. 7 due to rain but did not stop the determination of the team completing 12 hits and earning 14 runs throughout the game.

During the beginning half of the game, the LBCC Softball Team showed support on the stands for the Vikings. Shouting words of encouragement to the players and observing the plays, the Softball team engaged with the game as a whole. Megan Martinez, Softball Head Coach said, “We believe in ourselves as a huge family. The Viking baseball team was at our game two weeks ago supporting as well.” Martinez complimented the Vikings head baseball coach, Casey Crook, “Crook is one of the winningest coaches on campus, the Vikings having a winning team.”

Cesar Gomez, a sophomore pitcher, said, “Our pitching is good so is our hitting, we just have to continue working together. Crook stresses for us to work as a team.” Gomez also appreciates having the LBCC Softball team in the bleachers, he said, “It’s good to have some support from other athletic departments.” During the bottom of the fifth inning, the only home run hit was made was by sophomore first baseman, Vincent Byrd II. Which left the score to remain 12-3 for the rest of the game.

The LBCC sport teams have various ambitions to meet, the Viking baseball team have the desire to win the State Championship and the South Coast Conference Baseball Championship. Having yet to play games to place in the conference, Vikings baseball have no other goal but to be successful this season. Head Baseball Coach, Casey Crook said, “We have played really well and we have a lot of work to do.”

After losing three times to Orange Coast College, the Viking team came out with a win. As to what is to come this season, Crook is straightforward. He said, “We have two goals set, State Championships and competing for conference.”

The Vikings were scheduled to play against Southwestern College in San Diego, CA on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. following that, an addition game against Grossmont College in El Cajon, CA at 2 p.m.