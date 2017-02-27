Story by Joshua Avendano

Round one of the California Community College Athletic Association regional playoffs for women’s basketball took place Wednesday, Feb. 22 between LBCC Vikings with a record of (18-11) and (15-13) for Antelope Valley College Marauders.

LBCC started the first period strong dominating AVC 17-8, led by Sophomore center, Miranda Martinez who scored eight points respectively. After a strong first period, AVC fought back, scoring 18 points to tie the game at 26 at the end of the first half.

A back and forth scoring event took place in the third period, with LBCC being up by two at the end. With impressive team work, LBCC scored 18 points as both teams battled it out scoring one shot after another with the intensity picking up as the timer ran down. With a nail biting fourth period as the crowd starting shouting “D UP!”, AVC was able to outscore LBCC and eventually win 65-59 as LBCC’s playoff hopes ended shortly in the first round.

Sophomore Point Guard Ayerjenee Jeanmard who scored 20 points said, “It’s bittersweet mainly because it’s my last game. I really appreciated my teammates this year and all the support from everyone, and I wish them luck next year.”

Head coach Michael Anderson commented on the loss saying, “We did not execute in the fourth, at the end of the day we have to rebound the ball.” After a tough loss, Coach Anderson is looking forward to next season, “We have work to do, we have a few key players coming back and we hope to add to our team as well as winning conference again next year and hope to go further in the playoffs.” Coach Anderson led LBCC’s women’s team a 9-1 record in conference games this year, coming in first place beating out five other teams.