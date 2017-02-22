Story and photo by Bruce Graves / Viking News / @realbrucegraves

In an effort to raise awareness about safe sex and services available to students at Long Beach City College, Student Health Services hosted Student Health Services Supports Safe Sex, on Feb. 14 at the courtyard within the A building.

“We have a great deal of trouble getting the word out,” said Cindi Shaheen, a registered nurse who works in Student Health Services. “There are people who have been here four years, and they still don’t know … what they paid that $19 for.”

According to LBCC Student Health Services’ brochure, the student health fee is required by state law and provides both health services and emergency funds for accidents. All mental health services are free, as well as most primary care services. At “below-market costs,” immunizations, physical exams, blood tests and prescription discounts are available.

Access to health services and education about safe sex practices were essential issues for Student Health Services and the other agencies in attendance, Salud a la Vida (Cheers to Life), Bienestar (To Be Well) and LBCC’s own Queer Space.

Yanet Gonzalez, who interns with Student Health Services, said, “Services like this are crucial for everyone. … I think that as a university, as a school, I think it should be required to provide those services. It’s important. Students need to know about safe sex and be able to get services that they need.”

Twenty-two-year-old Stephanie Rincon, a physical science major, volunteered to help Queer Space inform people about safe sex practices during the event. She pointed out a brochure about PrEP, a once-a-day pill said to help prevent people exposed to HIV from getting the virus.

Rincon said health services such as STD/STI checks, affordable contraception, and pap smears were essential to “people’s quality of life.” She said these services were not only for people who are sexually active but also for victims of rape. “It’s not always somebody’s fault if something happens to them,” Rincon said. “Because there are instances of rape and stuff like that, where you need to get tested. If you can’t get tested, then that’s a really awful situation to be in.”

Bienestar and Salud a la Vida are familiar health advocates in Long Beach’s Latino community. At California State University Long Beach, Bienestar is commonly known for distributing free condoms, and Salud a la Vida provides a two-day work shop aimed at providing insight into sexually transmitted diseases such as HEP C and HIV, which both disproportionately affect Latinos.