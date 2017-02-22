By Patty Miramontes/Staff writer/@pamiis23

Mocktails and Canvas is being hosted by the Black Student Union on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Cheryl Williams of the BSU said, “this is an opportunity to get to know the black student union and what is it about.”

The doors open at 5:15 p.m. in the E Building in the Nordic lounge in the general area where student have a pre-mix and mingle hour. At 6:15p.m the painting will commence. Half of the proceeds from this event will go to the family of Kenia Buckner, the nursing student who was killed and the other half will go to support the BSU.

The evening will include instructions from artist B. Collins. Appetizers and dessert along with a “mocktail” bar is available for attendees. The cost is $45 per person and special reserved seating is available for parties with more than 4 people. There is also an option to sponsor a student for $30.

To RSVP, contact Williams at (562) 938-5042. To sponsor a student, contact Camille Bolton at (562) 938-4846.