Story by Isabelle Cheam/Viking News/

LBCC’s Women’s basketball defeated El Camino, score of 62 to 49 and were crowned South Conference Champs on Saturday, February 18.

During the Spring semester, the team was getting ready for part two of the conference schedule. In each conference schedule, each team plays five home and five games on the rode. The LBCC women’s basketball team was tied for 1st with El Camino.

Viking Coach Mike Anderson said, “We are on a 6-game winning streak. Last week we were struggling like we were on life support. We’ve made it to playoffs for the past five years. It’s something we strive to do.”

Earlier in the season, the team headed to Mt. San Antonio where they played their first tournament against several Community Colleges. Starting Nov. 4, the team had been practicing hard to get ready for the conference games. Miranda Martinez, sophome, center, said, “I am hoping that it doesn’t end until the end of March, when we we are playing for the state championship.” The Vikings also has been practicing since June for two hours every day Monday-Thursday. Miranda said, “When the fall semester started, we practiced 6 days a week for 2 hours, then an hour of weight room after. Saturday mornings we would be in the gym as early as 6:30 a.m. practicing.” Outside basketball, Miranda wants to work with children, since her major is child development.

The one thing she will miss about the team is the unity. She says her team is close on and off the court. She said she feels like they are her second family. “I love no matter how down we are, we always find a way to fight and not give up.”

Auri, Miranda’s teammate stated.

Nae Jeanmard, 19, freshmen point guard, said one of her strengths is being able to see the court really well she hopes it takes them all the way to playoffs.