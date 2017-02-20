Story and photo by: Presley Swearingen

With a conference standing of fourth, Viking Men’s volleyball team went up against the No. 2 Orange Coast Pirates on Wednesday, Feb. 15 . The Vikings lost in 3 sets, 17-25, 16-25, and 18-25.

According to the LBCC Vikings website, “Despite the outcome, there were numerous bright spots in the contest. Freshman outside hitter Cyrus Fa’alogo landed in double-digit kills for the sixth-straight game by hammering home 13. Sophomore outside hitter Travis O’Gorman and freshman opposite Steven Rotter combined for eight kills.”

The Vikings didn’t let one loss get them down. Winning three of six games this season and winning the state title last year gives the Vikings positive attitude may helped them achieve their goals.

Travis O’Gorman, 20, outside hitter, said, “My favorite thing about playing volleyball is the team and their energy. My goals are to win anothercChampionship.”

Steven Rotter, 18, opposite hitter, said, “My favorite thing about playing volleyball at LBCC is the culture of it. Also LBCC is the home of champions and that’s where greatness starts off.”

LBCC has won more state championships than any other California Community College. According the LBCC Vikings website, “Since capturing its first state title in 1928, the LBCC athletic program continues to make a name for itself both locally and nationally. While academics remain a constant emphasis at LBCC, the institution is proud of its athletic program’s success. To date, LBCC has won 16 national titles, seven runner-up national titles, 89 state titles and 50 state runner-up titles.”

Jonathan Charette, men’s volleyball coach, said, “My favorite thing about coaching is the randomness of the sport and every year I get kids with different needs and help them grow.”

According to the LBCC Vikings website, “The LBCC men’s volleyball team continues to make a name for itself in 2017 as the Vikings have been tabbed the top squad in the state according to the first California Community College Men’s Volleyball Coaches Association State Poll of the season.”

The vikings will host the Moorpark College Raiders at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.