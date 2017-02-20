Bruce Graves / Viking News / @realbrucegraves

Class cancellations produced campus-wide anxiety for students throughout spring semester’s week two at Long Beach City College.

More than 300 classes have been cancelled according to a document published, Feb. 9, on the college’s website.

The reason for these cancellations and the looming potential for more heading into President’s Day holiday weekend has not been officially said; however, students who shared their experience with the Viking attributed the cancellations to low enrollment numbers.

Among students still waiting to know if their classes will be cancelled is 24-year-old Natalie Arndt, a Social Sciences major. Arndt is enrolled in Math 29, Math for Elementary Teaching II. Arndt said her instructor announced the class could be cancelled due to low enrollment. She said, “I’ll probably find out tomorrow. Apparently, they have like two weeks to cancel it.” According to the Viking Student System, enrollment in math 29 totaled 13 students, as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Both class cancellations and the potential for cancellations have made one student’s experience at LBCC particularly troublesome.

19-year-old Daisy Rose Morales, a sociology major, said she had dropped a piano class that was “threatened to be cancelled”; however, the class she enrolled in to replace the course ended up being cancelled, “two weeks deep into the semester.” She also attributed a W on her record to the announcement that her piano class could be cancelled.

When asked about how the cancellation has affected her academic progress, Morales said, “It affects my progress because now I’m scrambling to fill in these two (units). And I have been accepted into universities already, and if I don’t hit that 60-unit cap I might stay here another year, which is totally unfair since I’ve been doing everything right.”

When asked to elaborate on why this was such a big deal for her, Morales said, “I think it would be a big deal for anybody. … Out of nowhere you walk into your class, and they’re like, ‘Hey, by the way, you can’t come here anymore, because we’re cancelling it, and we’re not dropping you because you’re not doing your work; we’re not dropping you because you failed to do something that’s in our guidelines; we’re dropping you because you’re not making us money, and this is why this class is being ripped out.’ I just think at the core it’s unfair.”

School officials were not available for comment due to four-day holiday weekend.