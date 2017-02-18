Story by Denny Han/Viking News/@dennyh_

–

President Donald Trump named Long Beach native and Polytechnic High School graduate Lt. Gen. Joseph Keith Kellogg as the acting national security adviser the morning of Feb. 13 following Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s resignation.

In his resignation letter, Flynn attributed his leaving to giving Vice-President Mike Pence and other cabinet members “incomplete information” regarding his ties to Russian contacts and phone calls to the Russian ambassador.

While the title of “acting” national security adviser implies a temporary position, the Long Beach Press Telegram reported of a senior administration official who said that Kellogg was among three top candidates considered to permanently replace Flynn.

Keith Kellogg’s brother, Jeffrey Kellogg, currently serves as the LBCC Board of Trustees Vice President. When asked about his thoughts on his brother’s newly appointed position, he said:

“It would be an honor for anyone to serve as our country’s National Security Advisor and assume the enormous responsibilities that goes with the position in protecting our nation and citizens. The fact that my brother is being considered reflects positively on Long Beach where he was raised and educated. The lessons and values he learned as he grew in our city have served him and has made him who he is today and will continue to do so for the rest of his life.”