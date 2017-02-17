Story by Denny Han / Viking News / Follow on Twitter: @DennyH_

Donald Trump’s unprecedented political campaign and subsequent victory in the 2016 presidential election signified a paradigm shift for approaching politics in the social sciences.

His victory came as a general surprise to LBCC students and Californians who voted for Trump and Hillary.

While electoral votes for Clinton and Trump were expectedly won in the archetypical blue and red states such as California and Texas, former economic centers of industry who leaned Democrat in previous elections, such as Wisconsin and Michigan, voted in favor of Trump.

Geography professor Christopher Carter said, “If the election shined a light on one thing, it’s the mass discontent throughout the Rust Belt and rural areas of the archetypical, high school educated white men who feel like they were left behind.”

Jaime Cruz, 19, a political science major, said, “We’re very likely going to see the Democrats try to regain the Rust Belt states’ favor in the next few years.”

Sociology professor Janet Hund said, “We shouldn’t be surprised with the result, especially when there’s such a historical thread of precedence, but we were because the Obama years have us placed into a false sense of diversity despite issues of race, class, gender and sexuality still being prevalent in society.”

Trump’s campaign strategy, viewed as ‘unorthodox’ by Liberal students at LBCC, defied many political scientists’ expectations of a successful campaign.

“It’s not a rational strategy given the context he was working in,” political science professor Matthew Atkinson said. “But it worked out because he’s made a media personality who was given free media attention by a media that wants to be entertained.”

Atkinson went on to detail the effects of continually increasing the party polarization that was prevalent during the election: “We’re seeing a breakdown of traditional political systems, a fracturing of the political parties. We now see more people putting an emphasis on principle over compromise, which can be a good thing, but won’t help pass policy.”

“And there’s a breakdown of political authority, expert authority and scientific authority. Like with Brexit, we saw a case of inadequate polling methods that pose a problem for scholars of public opinion,” Atkinson said.

Political science professor Donald Douglas said, “The results of this election could very well change the landscape of political science in regards to how we think and study what people believe.” Douglas also detailed his use of Twitter as an essential source for both shared news, and generated news throughout the election.

Javier Salcedo, 20, a political science major, also believed in emphasizing the significance of social media in analyzing political trends, and said, “It’s definitely going to play a prominent role in the future and in some ways, it’s placed an even bigger importance on having the loudest voice.”