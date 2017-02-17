Opinion by Brigid McLaughlin / Viking News / Follow on Twitter: @Brig_MC

Trump, nearly a month into his presidency, President Donald Trump has proposed laws banning illegal immigrants from the United States from seven nations. The California Assembly on Monday, Feb. 13, ratified a resolution criticizing President Trump’s contentious executive order imposing new limits on refugees and other immigrants according to the LA Times.

The Viking took to the students of Long Beach City College, to see how they felt about the beginning of Trump’s Presidency and the recent ban on immigration.

Gabrielle Cuda, a Communications major on campus felt uneasy about the ban, “My mother came here from Ecuador in the 60’s, back then it was much easier to get here and people were accepting of her and her the rest of my family, now I feel a sense of disconnect from other Americans that have immigrated because of the ban, and not to mention extremely isolated from the rest of the world.”

In addition, Cuda stated that the Syrian refugees not being able to enter the U.S. indefinitely is something that should seriously be reconsidered.

On the other hand, 19 year old Mitchell McConnell, a fire science major at LBCC stated, “ The good side about this is that it is finally showing other countries that we have a backbone, but our own people have gotten the wrong impression and some have been unrightfully stuck in other countries which I do not agree with.”

Mitchell, who is a registered libertarian, commented on the ban saying that it has “turned U.S. citizens against the everyday white american male and female.” He has been directly accused and targeted for being a Trump supporter merely because he is white.

Michael Cruz, 27, a computer science major, is an immigrant himself from the Philippines. After being in the country for almost 10 years he says, “This is my home now, and I love it, I think we should give others the opportunity to have America be there safe haven, especially when we have the means to support them.”

Earlier this month, the LBCC Board of Trustees voted to approve a resolution that supports Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students.