Danny Rivera / Viking News / @DannyRiveraLBCC

LBCC may have a way to capitalize on California’s burgeoning marijuana industry if Long Beach politicians come on board.

California passed Proposition 64 on November 9, 2016, which legalizes recreational marijuana use and grants State Universities permission to conduct research on its impact in a variety of manners.

LBCC’s Horticulture program at the PCC may have an opportunity in the future to include marijuana cultivation into their curriculum, giving LBCC students access to a $6.9 billion industry in North America, according to a 2016 Arcview Market Research study.

“[Students] learning how to grow medicinal weed would benefit LBCC and Long Beach as a whole,” said Paul Reddig, 24, Geology major and budtender.

Reddig said the lack of high-cannabinoid (CBD) marijuana products in Long Beach as a key reason for LBCC to consider adding possible marijuana cultivation classes to LBCC’s horticulture curriculum. Studies have shown medicinal benefits to treating illnesses ranging from nausea to chronic pain with high-CBD marijuana.

“Right now, my shops don’t have any high-CBD strains and I don’t really know where to find any,

“I haven’t heard of any other schools offering courses [on marijuana cultivation], so it would help give us a jump on the industry and maybe the next marijuana innovators will come out of Long Beach,” Reddig said.

Brian Hastie, Vocational Instruction Technician with LBCC’s Horticulture department, believes that convincing Long Beach politicians and the public to offer these courses is unlikely.

“It is still a taboo subject, and I believe that the officials at the college and in the city are too conservative to let it happen,” he said.

District 2 Trustee Vivian Malauulu does not think Long Beach is too conservative to consider a marijuana cultivation program.

“We are a community college in a historically progressive city,” she said. “As long as it is legal, LBCC could become an innovator that gets people’s’ attention and makes them say ‘Wow, look what’s happening here.’”

There are potential ramifications for starting a marijuana cultivation program from the federal government, since marijuana is still considered a Schedule 1 drug by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

As such, schools receiving federal funding are prohibited from allowing the possession, sale and distribution of marijuana on their campuses.

Furthermore, newly appointed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is an outspoken opponent of recreational marijuana laws, and under the orders of the Trump administration, he may seek legal action against states with voter-approved laws on their books.

Until the laws become clearer or curriculum is approved, Hastie is happy to help any student with questions about growing methods, but won’t give tips on growing marijuana.

“I have no problem talking about fertilizers, pest control or hydroponics, but we would better be talking about growing tomatoes,” Hastie said.