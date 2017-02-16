Story by Adrian Arvizu and Presley Swearigen

The Hall of Champions gym was flooded with students, athletes, and staff to stand and support the fight against cancer on a Friday night.

Student clubs filled the gym to raise money, The Order of Thor, located their booth in the front of the door. Their table was filled with treats of all kinds, contributing the for the fight against cancer.

The clubs president, Enrique Escobedo, communications major, said, “When I first heard about this event the whole group wanted to help participate because it was for a great opportunity for us to show a commitment to the school.”

According to Enrique, The Order of Thor represented their idea of community and their belief on helping others in any way possible.

There was also a pop-a-shot game where students competed in a free throw contest to win a prize.

Doug Otto, a member of the board of trustees for Long Beach City College, spoke from personal experience of what it was like to be a cancer survivor. He said, “It takes a winning attitude to beat cancer.”

Amongst the people enjoying the event was Miss Long beach, who wanted to offer her support in the event. Kristina Galias, winner of Miss Long Beach 2017 was a former nursing student at LBCC, was collecting donations for the cause. After her time at LBCC she transferred to Long Beach State and studied elementary education/child development.

When asked about the event she said, “You can feel the energy that the students have brought, and you get a great sense of community.”

During the game there was also collection jars passed around for people to donate.

One of the organizers of event, Camille Bolton, Interim Student Success Grant Coordinator/ASB, was marveling in the success of the night’s event.

She said, “ It was a great way to bring student athletics and school clubs together for a night, everyone who joined was enthusiastic about getting together to stand for a great cause.”

Bolton was going around buying treats and seeing asb students participate. She called the event unifying. All the money is made for the night will donated for cancer research to find a cure for cancer.

A strong first period the Vikings put pressure on L.A. SouthWest with a score 45-38. Following a decent first, the Vikings slid in a comfortable 15 point lead, Southwest slowly picked away at that lead. The male vikings were able to hold their own as they finished the game with a final score of 92-80.

Matt Arrivas, a 21 year old freshman on the Viking basketball team, said, “My favorite part about playing for Long Beach City College is that I love the energy of the crowd, my teammates and my coach.” He also said, “I like to support coaches vs. cancer because it raises awareness.

To make a donation and to learn more about cancer’s causes, detection, treatments and research efforts, visit American Cancer Society’s website at www.cancer.org