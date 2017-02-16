Story by Denny Han/News/@dennyh_

LOS ANGELES—Southern Californians showed their disapproval for President Donald Trump, as protests erupted in Downtown Los Angeles and Los Angeles International Airport throughout the week of his inauguration.

By word of mouth and social media, thousands gathered at noon on February 20 near Staples Center on Olympic Blvd. to march towards L.A. City Hall. An estimated 750 thousand gathered in Downtown L.A. the following day for the Women’s March. With marches coinciding in over 600 other American cities, political scientists believe the estimated total of 4.2 million attendees to be the largest demonstration in American history.

“I didn’t want to be an observer anymore. I want my voice and the voices of others to be heard,” said Netta Sanchez, 19, who attended the Women’s March with her mother. “When I was younger, my family took me took me to a march in L.A. for immigration rights. I was too young to understand why people were upset then, but now that I look back, I finally understand. And now I get to be part of a cause that matters to me and my family.”

Within days of his inauguration, Trump signed Executive Order 13769, “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.” The executive order, also known as the “Muslim Ban,” ordered the immediate detainment of travelers arriving from seven Muslim-majority countries. International airports across the country not only saw hordes of passionate protesters but lawyers offering pro bono defense for detainees.

Among LAX protesters was 19-year-old Juan Henriquez. “I came here because the rights of others and myself will be infringed with unimaginable impunity,” said Henriquez. “People from all over the country flooded to their nearby airports to protest and I hope that this country can keep that motivation to vote in 2018.”

No arrests were made during the Women’s March.

Donald Trump’s tweets in response to ongoing protests:

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017