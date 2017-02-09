Story by Sienna Thomas/Citystyle/@sienna__thomas

“Cinema Twain,” a film written, directed and produced by Val Kilmer is scheduled to show at LAC’s auditorium on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 pm.

The screenplay is based on “Citizen Twain,” a one man play by Val Kilmer about Mark Twain. Kilmer, known for his roles in “Heat,” “Batman Forever,” and “Top Gun,” has sold out several shows already, and will continue personal appearances of the screening to get reactions from the audiences for the unfinished film.

With many Southern California screenings, Greg Mortensen, performing art professor, as well as friend of Kilmer, organized the screenplay to have two showings at LBCC. They attended The Juilliard School for the Performing Arts in New York City together, as well as acted in several plays together. “He has done films that have been huge hits, and it’s incredible that he’s doing this,” Mortensen said about the event.

Victor Ramos, 21, majoring in theatre, admires Greg Mortensen and his connections in the industry for bringing Kilmer to LBCC. “The auditorium isn’t always used to its full potential,” Ramos says, but believes using it for events like this is good for the community and students.

“We’re pretty good on ticket sales right now,” said Nathan Stuffel, auditorium coordinator. The theatre club has volunteered to sell tickets during lunch times at the fishbowl. Stuffel noticed a sales drop, but hopes to figure out a schedule for ticket sales to get the word out for students as they arrive for spring semester.

Zachary Petrbok, 26, majoring in theatre, says students are excited about “Cinema Twain”, “I don’t know if I’m bias because I’m in Greg’s class and he put together the whole production,” said Petrbok sarcastically, “But I’m a Val Kilmer fan and so is my mom.”

“It’s an incredible opportunity for those involved in theatre or film,” said Celine Castro, 24, majoring in theatre. Castro encourages students to take advantage of the discount they receive.

Tickets can be purchased at valkilmer.com and lbcc.edu/performing arts. Student tickets are only available at the box office for $25. General admission can be purchased for $39 online, and VIP tickets online as well for $100, which include a meet and greet and photos with Val Kilmer.