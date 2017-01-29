Story and photo by Carlos Ochoa / Viking News / Follow on Twitter and Instagram: @CarlosOchoaLA

Frtiz Coleman shares a hug before accepting his Lifetime Achievement award and giving a speech about his life’s work.



Dr. Lucille Jones gives speech after receiving award for scientific contributions in the community and media.

“Reality doesn’t really care what you think,” she said referring to Donald Trump’s disdain for the media and facts.

Students and professors attended the 67th annual Golden Mike Awards dinner sponsored by the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California (RTNA), where over 300 people gathered to award those among the Los Angeles media community.

Communications major and Viking news staff writer, age 22, Erin Asis said, “Attending the Golden Mike’s was an opportunity I thought I would never get. Meeting well known people in the field I am going into was a huge honor.”

Two Lifetime Achievement awards were earned by investigative reporter David Goldstein and weather caster Fritz Coleman.

During his speech, Goldstein said, “I look at this as a testament to investigative journalism, something too many television channels, newspapers and radio stations have been giving up over the years. Whether you like the president or not, we have become the enemy, and someone a few feet away from him in the oval office has told us to shut up, so it is time to stand up, make sure your facts are correct and keep moving along.”

Fritz’s said during his speech, “It is gut wrenching watching a video of your life. A long career is just a long series of fashion missteps.”

The Broadcast Legend award was given to Al Michaels who recounted the story of his success in the industry and growing up in Brooklyn.

Michaels said, “As a kid growing up, I wanted to broadcast sports because it was a way to get into the games for free. Young people who want to get into this business, dream big, there’s nothing wrong with big dreams… you really have to think big.”

Additionally, over 80 Golden Mike’s were awarded to winners in TV and Radio categories for their “best” bodies of work in their respective categories.

Along with television anchors, weatherpersons and sports talk-show hosts, video editors, comedians, scientists and philanthropists were praised for their contributions to society.

Dr. Lucile Jones, seismologist and Founder of the Dr. Lucille Jones Center for Science and Society gave a speech, highlighting the impact of science and the relevance of the relationship between scientists and the media in today’s world.

“Science is fundamentally a process of trying to find out what the truth is, and it is fundamentally based on the idea that knowledge matters, that integrity matters, that reality matters, and I think that is important to remember that reality really doesn’t care what you think,” Jones said.