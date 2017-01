Story and photos by Lissette Mendoza/Viking News/@Chingonapicosa

Thousands of people gathered together amidst a downpour of heavy rain for the United Against Hate Anti-Trump Inauguration March on Jan. 20 that started at L.A. Live and ended with a rally in front of the Los Angeles City Hall in downtown L.A. The march began moments after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.