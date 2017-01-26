Story by Clarissa Saunders

The Associated Student Body provides a variety of services, but the lack of event promotion leads to few students taking advantage of events such as coffee nights and limousine transportation to polling, they say.

People closely associated with the student government and its social-media platforms are somewhat involved in the provided events. However, most Long Beach City College students said they are upset that exciting student events occur without their knowledge, discouraging their participation.

Kiersten Stafford, a student at LBCC, revealed her dissatisfaction with the issue. She said that she only recently heard about the limousine transportation to polling places. Kiersten said she did not vote, but said, “I wish I would have known or I would have signed up to go vote.”

Alex Anguiano, an LBCC freshman, said he hadn’t heard about coffee nights and had never heard about any ASB student events. “That sounds pretty cool. … A lot of things I didn’t know about,” he said.