Story by Ayesha Roman

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays said no one. January is in full swing and Long Beach City College Winter session has begun. A short survey was conducted among the students to determine their interests about the new year.

Kirsten Pineda, an aspiring novelist, said, her new year resolution is to become more focused on her writing so she may write novels about cheesy romance and fantasy.

While other students love the trendy word “YAS” that was used in 2016 and believe it should not be left out, Pineda looks forward to club fairs and other exciting events on campus.

On the same day, Branden Mao, a respiratory therapist major at Long Beach City College provided an opposing view to Pineda when discussing new year resolutions.

He said, “You don’t need to wait for a new year to do something, if it’s that important there is no need for waiting.”

While Mao said a new year is not needed to start to work towards a goal, Pineda and Mao agreed that “an education is necessary to pursue a career.”