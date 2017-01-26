Story by Germain Rodriguez

–

Many students find themselves at LBCC for over two years and according to students and staff there are many reasons for it like life issues, poor counseling, low assessment scores, and students not taking their general-education classes.

Some students blamed counseling for not giving students enough information.

Liz Waite, a former LBCC student who recently transferred to Cal State Long Beach after five years of taking classes at LBCC, said, “The counselors are terrible and they give awful advice.” She then said, “Many of the counselors aren’t qualified for the job and just directed me towards assist.org instead of helping me with an educational plan.”

When talking about why students don’t transfer in time or get a degree within two years, LBCC student Latryce Jackson said on Thursday, “A lot of students don’t have an actual plan, they seem to just take fun classes and don’t take care of their general education classes.” She added, “They say it’s two years, but it all depends on a student’s work ethic.”

Ruben Page, the transfer coordinator of LBCC, talked on Monday about how he disliked the terms “junior college” and “two-year college“ and said “junior college and two year college are outdated terms.”

“There are many reasons students might be at LBCC for so long,” Page said, “The term ‘two-year college’ stigmatizes students with different problems. Students have many different life issues. Students who work, have children or take care of family can’t dedicate their full time to school. It’s difficult for students to receive the 60 credits necessary for transfer if they can’t be full time students. Many students have a lot on their plate. It’s difficult to juggle life and school.”

Page then talked about the math assessment test and how it usually sets students back a few semesters and sometimes years. “Math classes are usually to blame (for students staying in LBCC so long) since many students on the assessment score below college level math.”

On Tuesday, PCC Vice President Wayne Bergman, a student of LBCC for two years, talked about the math assessment and said, “Scoring low on the assessment usually leaves students taking several semesters of math before they can take the college level math class needed to transfer.”